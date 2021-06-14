ThoreCoin Price Tops $9,071.77 on Top Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $786.40 million and $13,780.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $9,071.77 or 0.22551162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00061895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00166898 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00185473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.45 or 0.01052642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,284.22 or 1.00141030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002675 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

