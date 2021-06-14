Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on THO. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.86. 1,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,765. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after acquiring an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 53,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.