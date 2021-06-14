Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases 4,592 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,481,000 after purchasing an additional 950,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NetEase by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after buying an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,805,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,591. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $32.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA decreased their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

