Thomas White International Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded up $3.32 on Monday, hitting $334.58. 179,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,350,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock valued at $619,571,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.