Thomas White International Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZUN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,315. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

