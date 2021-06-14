The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lowered by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $177.20 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $321.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.