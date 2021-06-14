The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Down 61.5% in May

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the May 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Taiwan Fund stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $32.52. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65. The Taiwan Fund has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $32.70.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

