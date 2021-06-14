The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after buying an additional 973,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,453 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.60. The stock had a trading volume of 101,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,502,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

