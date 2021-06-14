The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 63,801 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,801 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $12,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,362 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 709.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 754,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 661,444 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 442,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

PTEN stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

