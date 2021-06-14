The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 318 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,774,000 after purchasing an additional 261,143 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LiveRamp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in LiveRamp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,177,000 after purchasing an additional 276,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,385,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after acquiring an additional 179,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

RAMP stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

