The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $94,000 in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKUS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Akouos by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Akouos by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Akouos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKUS stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $447.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01. Akouos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.58.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

