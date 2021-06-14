The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $116,000 Stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,045 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $69.39 on Monday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $74.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65.

