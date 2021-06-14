The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BYSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of BeyondSpring stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $447.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.