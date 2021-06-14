The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Newpark Resources worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 123,537 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial raised Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NR opened at $3.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $342.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.31.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.