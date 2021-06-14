The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 9,228 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,228 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Orrstown Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

