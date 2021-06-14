The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 12,810 Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,810 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09. Provident Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PVBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

