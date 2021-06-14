The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $160,000 in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gritstone bio by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

GRTS stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $495.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.12.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. Research analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.