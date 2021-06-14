The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 13,030 Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Mistras Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 554,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,114 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 243,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 154,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.
MG opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.58 million, a PE ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 2.16. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86.
In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.
