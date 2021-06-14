The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 13,030 Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Mistras Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 554,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,114 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 243,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 154,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

MG opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.58 million, a PE ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 2.16. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

