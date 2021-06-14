The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 10,109 Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,740.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $47,078.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $30,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,952 shares of company stock worth $236,883 over the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $599.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $49.88.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

