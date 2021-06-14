The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOVE. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.38.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac stock opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.