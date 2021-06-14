The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOVE. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.38.
The Lovesac stock opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63.
In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
