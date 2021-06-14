The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Increased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. The Kroger accounts for 2.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $51,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Kroger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 192,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,251,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,541 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,614. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

