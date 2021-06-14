The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,888 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.6% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $61,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 106.0% in the first quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 340,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,076,000 after acquiring an additional 175,416 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 39,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,391,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $424,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $306.48. 53,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,471. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.32. The firm has a market cap of $325.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

