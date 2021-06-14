The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€135.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIR. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €115.38 ($135.75).

Shares of AIR stock traded up €1.84 ($2.16) on Monday, hitting €112.36 ($132.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €101.34. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

