The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDL. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,789,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after buying an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 379,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 232,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,366. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96. The GDL Fund has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

