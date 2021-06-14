The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.