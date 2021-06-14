The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $17.29.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
