The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Down 66.2% in May

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the May 13th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,396. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.55. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $26.94.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
