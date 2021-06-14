The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Down 66.2% in May

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the May 13th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,396. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.55. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $26.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 61,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

