The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
NYSE GDV opened at $26.69 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
