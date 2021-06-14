The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE GDV opened at $26.69 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.