The Berkeley Group’s (BKGFY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKGFY. HSBC lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.78. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.16. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

