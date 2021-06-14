Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,075 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $365.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.48.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

