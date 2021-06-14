Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 130,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $124.71 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

