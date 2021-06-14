Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74.

