Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $10.08 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises about 0.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $95.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.76.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,547,577 shares of company stock valued at $177,529,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

