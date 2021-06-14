Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 200 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $154.77 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.85.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

