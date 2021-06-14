Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $617.34. 456,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,825,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $652.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.70 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.