Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Cut by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 216.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $609.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $587.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $652.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.70 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

