TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives $28.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE TU opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.51. TELUS has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 58.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in TELUS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,312,000 after buying an additional 236,281 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in TELUS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after buying an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,237,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in TELUS by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 125,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.