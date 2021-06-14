Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TELDF shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

OTCMKTS:TELDF remained flat at $$2.73 during trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.