Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Sells $1,376,009.36 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TFX opened at $393.54 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.67.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Teleflex by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Teleflex by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.90.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

