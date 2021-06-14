Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 19,885 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 404,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,885 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,200 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,419,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ET opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

