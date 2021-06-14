Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,054 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $661.94 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $405.01 and a 12-month high of $672.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $617.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.16, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,400 shares of company stock worth $46,414,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

