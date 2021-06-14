Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 181.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,747 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avantor were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,636,000 after purchasing an additional 381,330 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 825.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 115.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

