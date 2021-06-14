TD Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$70.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENGH. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

TSE ENGH traded up C$0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching C$52.31. 104,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$48.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

