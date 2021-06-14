TD Securities Cuts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$64.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollarama from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $44.71 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

