Tap (XTP) Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 65.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Tap has a market cap of $1.50 million and $372,757.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00059269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.34 or 0.00815569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00083368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.39 or 0.07879109 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

