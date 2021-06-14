TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Nomura restated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.46.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.84 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $90.96.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

