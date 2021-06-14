Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Cut by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,531 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 6.0% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $40,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.85. The company has a market cap of $620.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.