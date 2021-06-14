Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Up 80.1% in May

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 488,700 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the May 13th total of 271,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tailwind Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92. Tailwind Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

