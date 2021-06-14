Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.19

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $114.48 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00424071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011769 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 614,014,114 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.