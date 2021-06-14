Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Lifted by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.92. 16,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,714. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of -159.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

